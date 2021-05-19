Adviser Investments LLC Has $507,000 Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DE. First United Bank Trust boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,058,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.17.

DE opened at $369.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $115.88 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $135.44 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.69.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.