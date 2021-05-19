Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 1,342 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,388,000 after buying an additional 8,300,000 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,410 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,568,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.62 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average of $70.66.

