Adviser Investments LLC Purchases 391 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $49.61 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.