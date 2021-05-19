Adviser Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 15,396 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,480,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,262,000 after acquiring an additional 568,166 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,725,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,684,000 after acquiring an additional 408,585 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after acquiring an additional 103,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,190,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,147,000 after acquiring an additional 468,668 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $49.68 and a 12-month high of $52.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

