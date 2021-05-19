Adviser Investments LLC Sells 468 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Adviser Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. McNamara Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,324,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,087,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 113,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after buying an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $37.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.59. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

