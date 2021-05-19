Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AFRM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.12. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $46.50 and a fifty-two week high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The business had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Del Castillo Sharda Caro sold 25,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $2,310,369.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

