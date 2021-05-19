Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Holdings Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 40.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 759,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 742.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $57.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In other news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,006,958. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

