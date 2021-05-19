Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

AGTI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Agiliti in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. Agiliti has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $17.08.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

