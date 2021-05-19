Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Shares Gap Up to $14.73

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.73, but opened at $15.17. Agiliti shares last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AGTI. Raymond James began coverage on Agiliti in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Agiliti, Inc provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers onsite managed services, including programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity; and clinical engineering services comprising maintenance, repair, and remediation solutions for various type of medical equipment, including general biomedical and diagnostic imaging equipment through supplemental and outsourced offerings.

