agilon health (AGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

NYSE:AGL opened at $31.19 on Wednesday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

AGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

