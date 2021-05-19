Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.26 EPS

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:AGFY traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.80. 3,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,249. Agrify has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AGFY shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Agrify stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Agrify Company Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

