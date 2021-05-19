Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) traded down 3.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.66. 21,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 29,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aimia from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aimia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05.

Aimia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIMFF)

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

