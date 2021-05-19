AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOS. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$29.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities restated a hold rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

BOS opened at C$34.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of C$927.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39. AirBoss of America has a one year low of C$14.52 and a one year high of C$43.88.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$172.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$199.68 million. On average, analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.0899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from AirBoss of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.44%.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Mary Matthews bought 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$39.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$73,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 168,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,586,788. Insiders purchased 8,290 shares of company stock valued at $316,497 over the last quarter.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

