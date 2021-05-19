AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of AIT Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:AITB) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.17 and last traded at $5.04. 465,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,295% from the average session volume of 19,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $53.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56.

About AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB)

AIT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

