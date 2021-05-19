Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.450-5.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.Akamai Technologies also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.350-1.400 EPS.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Akamai Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.50.

AKAM traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $112.22. 42,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,847. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.02 and its 200-day moving average is $104.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $842.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $154,990.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $1,645,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,888 shares of company stock worth $6,321,313 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

