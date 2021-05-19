Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AKYA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ AKYA opened at $19.73 on Monday. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $28.96.

About Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

