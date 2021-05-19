Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Shares Gap Up to $20.40

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.40, but opened at $21.10. Akoya Biosciences shares last traded at $21.33, with a volume of 92 shares traded.

AKYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

