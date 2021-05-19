Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Down 6.3%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price traded down 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.19 and last traded at $37.35. 61,835 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,760,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.84.

AA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 2,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $87,091.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,192.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Reyes sold 20,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total value of $745,973.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,970.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 301,370 shares of company stock valued at $10,214,547.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 6.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 83.0% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 8.9% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 181.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

