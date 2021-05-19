Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “market outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 81.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alkami Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

ALKT stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $49.32.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

