Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Allegiance Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.95. Allegiance Bancshares reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiance Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiance Bancshares.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:ABTX traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $39.53. 223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.44 and a 52 week high of $43.34. The company has a market cap of $797.83 million, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.68%.

In other Allegiance Bancshares news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $60,992.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $256,208. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

