Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.90.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.

ALGT stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.72. 3,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,511. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -36.89 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $82.86 and a 1-year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $39,014.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

