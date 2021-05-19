Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $729.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,955,708 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 671,104 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 2.42% of Fortinet worth $729,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,460.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,299.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,061,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,896,142.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,705 shares of company stock valued at $10,501,134 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $204.90. 9,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,956. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $212.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

