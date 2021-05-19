Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $875.64 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,580,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 753,496 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $875,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 25,716 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 388.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after purchasing an additional 336,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.03.

NEE traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.66. 155,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,719,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.56 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 350,316 shares of company stock worth $26,377,231 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

