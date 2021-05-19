Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,697,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,902 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up 0.6% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,327,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.81.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.10 and a 52-week high of $406.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $376.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

