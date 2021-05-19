Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 83,154 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,858,607 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 83,154 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.7% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.04% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,688,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.56. 26,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,691. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.66. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $202.57 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.53.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total value of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares in the company, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock worth $1,409,910. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

