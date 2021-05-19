Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $61.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.86.

NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.60 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $58.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.71 and a 200 day moving average of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

