Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $167 million-$173 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.90 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AOSL shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $30.78. 8,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $803.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 498.50 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

