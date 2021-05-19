Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Suncoast Equity Management

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 6.4% of Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,372,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 7,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,056.52, for a total value of $2,848,280.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,824. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total transaction of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,036 shares of company stock valued at $91,551,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $27.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,276.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,256. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,347.01 and a twelve month high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,288.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,984.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

