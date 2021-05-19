Alphacat (ACAT) Reaches One Day Volume of $154,721.00

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 66.4% against the US dollar. One Alphacat coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Alphacat has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $154,721.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Alphacat

Alphacat’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 coins. The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io. Alphacat’s official message board is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal. Alphacat’s official website is www.alphacat.io. Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Alphacat is a quantitative investment platform for cryptocurrencies. The goal of Alphacat is to make it easy for the average person to invest while on the comfort of their homes. It will also feature a predictive robot-advisor marketplace with various AI trading robots and big data for trading. Their ACAT token is a smart contract based on the NEO blockchain. “

Alphacat Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alphacat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

