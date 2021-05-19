AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,089,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,232.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,301.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,204.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,548 shares of company stock valued at $447,602,684 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

