Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.00 Million

Analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) will announce sales of $6.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.62 million. Alpine Income Property Trust reported sales of $4.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $25.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.68 million to $27.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $33.14 million, with estimates ranging from $25.79 million to $39.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Income Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

NYSE:PINE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $17.75. 57,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,510. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.57. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 157.4% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 45.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 175.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 85,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

