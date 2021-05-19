Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.54

Alps Alpine Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:APELY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.54 and last traded at $20.54, with a volume of 341 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alps Alpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.75 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.78.

About Alps Alpine (OTCMKTS:APELY)

Alps Alpine Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electronic Components, Automotive Infotainment, and Logistics. The Electronic Components segment develops, manufactures, and markets electronic components.

