ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Acquired by DB Wealth Management Group LLC

DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of DB Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DB Wealth Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDOG. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

SDOG opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81.

