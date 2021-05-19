Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.78

Shares of Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.78 and last traded at $45.30, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.57.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.61 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Altabancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Altabancorp’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Altabancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 32.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 150.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 52.3% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Altabancorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 45,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA)

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

