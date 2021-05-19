Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) PT Lowered to $125.00 at Truist Securities

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 68.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AYX. TheStreet lowered shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.58.

Alteryx stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,958. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -275.11, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.43. Alteryx has a one year low of $74.21 and a one year high of $185.75.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.08 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alteryx will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,721 shares of company stock valued at $8,615,627. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Alteryx by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Alteryx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alteryx by 1.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

