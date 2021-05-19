Altium Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 289,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRAY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,916,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,242,000 after purchasing an additional 335,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 320,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 18,081 shares during the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViewRay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $896.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.44.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative net margin of 166.74% and a negative return on equity of 63.41%. Analysts expect that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRAY. BTIG Research raised ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.