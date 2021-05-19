Altium Capital Management LP Takes $948,000 Position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.20% of Syros Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 115,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after purchasing an additional 199,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,082,000 after buying an additional 15,692 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SYRS opened at $5.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.17. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $326.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.32. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 743.58% and a negative return on equity of 111.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and phase III clinical trial for patents with myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors; and SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia.

