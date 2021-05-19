Altium Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 58.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.98.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZN. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

