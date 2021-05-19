Altium Wealth Management LLC Has $592,000 Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Honda Motor by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $907,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Honda Motor by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 10,873 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $31.92.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

