Altium Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS opened at $88.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $88.65.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.