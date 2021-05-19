Altium Wealth Management LLC Purchases 202 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 1,733.3% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $605.80.

Shares of ASML opened at $632.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $641.34 and a 200-day moving average of $539.39. The company has a market cap of $265.40 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a one year low of $303.73 and a one year high of $675.65.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

