Altium Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,552 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,215,991 shares in the company, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.