Altium Wealth Management LLC Takes $908,000 Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $49.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.73 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,335.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

