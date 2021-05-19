Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,213 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Ambarella worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Ambarella by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 56.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ambarella by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella stock opened at $90.13 on Wednesday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $137.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The company had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 5,616 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $628,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,289 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $929,445.57. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,408,590.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. 5.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.21.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.