Ambrose Wang Sells 7,105 Shares of MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) insider Ambrose Wang sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $272,263.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,439.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded down $1.20 on Wednesday, hitting $37.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,573. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $70.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

