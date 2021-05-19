AMERCO (UHAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect AMERCO to post earnings of $5.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UHAL opened at $614.51 on Wednesday. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $280.01 and a 1-year high of $657.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $608.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.19.

In other AMERCO news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

