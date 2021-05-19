Ameren (NYSE:AEE) PT Lowered to $86.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.57.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ameren has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

