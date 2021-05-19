American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) CFO Sells $1,001,335.80 in Stock

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) CFO Ted Morris Johnson sold 31,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.91, for a total value of $1,001,335.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,624,086.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AEL traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.19. 562,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.14 million. Research analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

