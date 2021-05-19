American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.000-8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.00. 328,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.92.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFG shares. TheStreet raised American Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.50.

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $128,360.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 86,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $11,207,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,459,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,095 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,996 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

