American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Given Hold Rating at Argus

Argus reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AWK. Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an overweight rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $151.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.19. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $118.05 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 30,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,843 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in American Water Works by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 8.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,017,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,611,000 after purchasing an additional 77,138 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in American Water Works by 14.2% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 131,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

